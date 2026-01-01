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    Nozzle insert up to 1,100 l/h - high pressure | Kärcher

    Metal nozzle with threaded end and mesh tip, featuring rings and holes along its cylindrical body.

    Nozzle insert up to 1,100 l/h - high pressure

    Order number: 4.769-003.0

    Nozzle insert for detergent injector 3.637-001 for high-pressure detergent application. For high-pressure cleaners with a water flow rate up to 1100 l/h.
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