Nozzle kit 090 for Inno / Easy Set 700–1,000 l/h | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.640-688.0Nozzle kit contains Kärcher power nozzles and nozzle inserts. For Inno/Easy-Foam set 700-1000 l/h. For optimal foam system performance.
Flow rate (l/h)
700 - 1000
Connection thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com