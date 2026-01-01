Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Nozzle kit 110 for Inno / Easy Set 1,000–1,300 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher metal nozzle set with silicone grease tube, black cap, and two rubber rings on a white background.

    Nozzle kit 110 for Inno / Easy Set 1,000–1,300 l/h

    Order number: 2.111-020.0

    Nozzle kit 110 contains Kärcher power nozzles and nozzle inserts. For Inn/Easy-Foam set 1000-1300 l/h. For optimal foam system performance.
    Request a offer