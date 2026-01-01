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    Nozzle kit 110 for Inno / Easy Set for HD 13/18 | Kärcher

    Four Kärcher pressure washer accessories: a metal nozzle, a cylindrical connector, a black plastic seal, and a rubber O-ring.

    Nozzle kit 110 for Inno / Easy Set for HD 13/18

    Order number: 2.640-695.0

    Optimal adaptation to different machine outputs for economic use.
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