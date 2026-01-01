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    Nozzle kit for FR, 1100 l/h - 1300 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher brass adapter with a black rubber O-ring on a white background.

    Nozzle kit for FR, 1100 l/h - 1300 l/h

    Order number: 2.639-188.0

    Nozzle kit includes power nozzles and unions. For Kärcher surface cleaners (1100 to 1300 l/h).
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