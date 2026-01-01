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    Nozzle kit for FR, 400 l/h - 450 l/h | Kärcher

    Kärcher brass adapter with a black rubber O-ring on a white background.

    Nozzle kit for FR, 400 l/h - 450 l/h

    Order number: 2.641-457.0

    Machine-specific nozzle kit comprising power nozzles and screw connections. For the optimal performance of Kärcher surface cleaners (400-450 l/h).
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