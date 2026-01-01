Nozzle kit for FR, 450 l/h - 500 l/h | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.640-482.0Nozzle kit includes power nozzles and unions. For Kärcher surface cleaners (450 to 500 l/h).
Flow rate (l/h)
450 500
Connection thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com