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    Nozzle kit for FR Classic, 028 | Kärcher

    Two brass Kärcher connectors with black O-rings and two U-shaped metal pins on a white background.

    Nozzle kit for FR Classic, 028

    Order number: 2.885-436.0

    Nozzle kit specifically for FR Classic surface cleaner.
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