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    Nozzle kit for FRV, 040 | Kärcher

    Black T-shaped tool with brass fittings, silver nozzles, and black O-rings arranged on a white background.

    Nozzle kit for FRV, 040

    Order number: 2.642-431.0

    Machine-specific nozzle kit Kärcher power nozzles and jet nozzle for FRV 30.
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