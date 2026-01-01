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    Nozzle kit for wet jet unit 060 | Kärcher

    Metal cylinder and small cylindrical component on a white background.

    Nozzle kit for wet jet unit 060

    Order number: 2.637-904.0

    Machine-specific nozzle kit with wet jet nozzle and nozzle insert. For optimal performance of the Kärcher wet jet unit. Only in conjunction with wet jet unit 4.762-010/-022.
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