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    Nozzle kit:crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, suction brush, ID 35 | Kärcher

    Three black Kärcher vacuum cleaner attachments: a flat nozzle, a round brush, and a narrow crevice tool, arranged on a white background.

    Nozzle kit:crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, suction brush, ID 35

    Order number: 2.860-116.0

    Nozzle kit consisting of a crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle and suction brush. The nozzle kit is suitable for all Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners in nominal width DN 35.
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