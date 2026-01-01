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    Nozzle light, IB 15/120 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher nozzle head with six circular openings and a central threaded connector.

    Nozzle light, IB 15/120

    Order number: 2.815-010.0

    Nozzle lightning to screw onto the blasting gun. To illuminate the working area.
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