Nozzle M 080 with package | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.760-880.0Nozzle kit with 2 x 1/8" nozzles for Kärcher FR Classic surface cleaners.
Flow rate (l/h)
1200 1400
Nozzle size (mm)
80
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com