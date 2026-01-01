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    Nozzle M 080 with package | Kärcher

    Two silver hexagonal bolts with red threaded ends, positioned on a white background.

    Nozzle M 080 with package

    Order number: 4.760-880.0

    Nozzle kit with 2 x 1/8" nozzles for Kärcher FR Classic surface cleaners.
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