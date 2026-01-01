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    Nozzle screws / screw socket | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher hose connector with brass fitting, shown on a white background.

    Nozzle screws / screw socket

    Order number: 4.402-022.0

    Nozzle connector/screw connector for connecting high-pressure nozzles and accessories to the high-pressure trigger gun (with nozzle connector). Connectors: 1x M 22 x 1.5 and 1x M 18 x 1.5.
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