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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Ap L | Kärcher

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a long hose and floor nozzle, featuring a grey and yellow design on wheels.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 30/1 Ap L

    Order number: 1.148-221.0

    • 30-l container, dust class L, integrated power cable/accessory storage
    • Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning
    • 300 mm floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, Dry flat pleated filter
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