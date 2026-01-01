Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Ap L | Kärcher

Our NT 30/1 Ap L is a compact, high-quality wet and dry vacuum cleaner in the middle class with semi-automatic filter cleaning. The vacuum cleaner is suitable for a variety of applications, such as vehicle interior cleaning, the removal of coarse dirt and liquids or also vacuuming machines and systems. It impresses with extremely good suction power and very efficient filter cleaning, which when combined also allow the removal of medium quantities of fine dust, even without a filter bag. The device is very easy to operate using a central rotary switch and also impresses with its lightweight design and clever storage for the completely new accessories – through to a flat head, which has additional fastening options and makes possible the set-down or fastening of the tool box.

Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning Semi-automatic filter cleaning guarantees constantly high suction power. The positioning of the Ap cleaning button simplifies handling. Flexible hose and power cable storage Enables secure fixing of hoses of different lengths and diameters. Transport-proof storage of the power cable. Removable filter casing Permits dust-free removal of the filter. Effectively prevents incorrect insertion of the flat pleated filter. Clever integrated storage options for accessories Accessories are stored safely and are always ready to hand.