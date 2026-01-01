Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Me Classic *CN | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Order number: 1.428-569.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Air flow (l/s)
59
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
227 / 22.7
Container capacity (l)
28
Container material
Stainless steel
Rated input power (W)
1300
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Cable length (m)
5
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
78
Colour
silver
Weight without accessories (kg)
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
380 x 365 x 640
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas