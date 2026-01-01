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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Me Classic *CN | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a silver body, black top, and long hose on wheels.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 30/1 Me Classic *CN

    Order number: 1.428-569.0

    • Easy Service Concept
    • Strong suction power
    • Cartridge filter or permanent filter basket