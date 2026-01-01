Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Tact L | Kärcher

For quick, effective cleaning of machines, vehicles, workshops and construction sites: The Kärcher NT 30/1 Tact L wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a universal machine for professional users from a wide range of industries. Thanks to the Tact automatic filter cleaning system and the moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter, the compact all-rounder vacuum cleaner impresses by removing large quantities of fine dust over long work intervals, without stirring up dust. Dirt and liquids are reliably collected in a robust 30-litre container, which has a bumper and sturdy metal castors. The machine's simple handling and easy operation thanks to the central rotary switch make work much easier. The machine comes with significantly improved accessories, which can be conveniently stored in the built-in suction hose and accessory storage. Tools and boxes can be placed on the flat machine head without slipping thanks to its rubberised surfaces or even attached with the fastening options.be placed on the flat machine head in a slip-tight manner or even affixed to it.

Robust container with bumpers and metal castors. Sturdy metal castors guarantee good manoeuvrability and unrestricted mobility on construction sites The robust container protects the machine from bumps and knocks. Flexible hose and power cable storage Enables secure fixing of hoses of different lengths and diameters. The power cable is always stored safely for transport. Removable filter casing With the detachable filter casing, removal and replacement of the filter is dust-free. It is impossible to insert the flat pleated filter incorrectly. Central rotary switch Convenient switching between suction programmes via central rotary switch. Tact automatic filter cleaning system For consistently high suction power and filter capacity. Automatic filter cleaning with powerful blasts of air. Time-saving design and longer filter service life.