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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 30/1 Tact L | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a long hose and floor nozzle, grey and yellow design, on wheels.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 30/1 Tact L

    Order number: 1.148-201.0

    • 30-l container, antistatic preparation, dust class L, cable/accessory storage
    • Tact filter cleaning, robust container with bumper, sturdy metal castors
    • 360 mm Adv floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, Wet & Dry flat pleated filter
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