Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 38/1 Me Classic | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Order number: 1.428-531.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Air flow (l/s)
75
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
268 / 26.8
Container capacity (l)
38
Container material
Stainless steel
Rated input power (W)
1600
Standard nominal width ( )
35
Cable length (m)
6.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
76
Colour
silver
Weight without accessories (kg)
8.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
375 x 360 x 735
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Manual
Application areas