Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 38/1 Me Classic | Kärcher

The NT 38/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner effortlessly removes large quantities of liquids, dust and coarse dirt. The powerful 1,500 Watt turbine makes this possible. The conveniently compact vacuum cleaner is fitted with a robust 38-litre container. The NT Classic machine also offers reliable filter technology. One of the highlights of the machine is its Easy Service Concept, which ensures reduced operating and maintenance costs.

Compact, robust and mobile Excellent stability, easy manoeuvrability and convenient transport thanks to its slimline form and 4 castors. The bumper offers secure all-round protection for the vacuum cleaner and equipment. ﻿Excellent suction power NT Classic devices with a powerful 1,500 W turbine reliably remove a wide range of dirt. For excellent cleaning results. Service and comfort Sensationally fast: the Easy Service Concept allows removal of the turbine in just 44 seconds. The rapid turbine change not only saves an enormous amount of time, but also costs. Vacuum without filter bags NT Classic single-motor machines feature tried-and-tested Kärcher cartridge filters. The cartridge filter enables sustained suction without a filter bag.