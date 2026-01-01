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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 38/1 Me Classic | Kärcher

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    Kärcher professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a long hose and floor nozzle, featuring a grey top and stainless steel body.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 38/1 Me Classic

    Order number: 1.428-531.0

    • 38-l stainless steel container, compact, robust, mobile, vacuuming without filter bag possible
    • Powerful 1600 W turbine, Easy Service Concept for turbine replacement
    • NT floor nozzle 360 mm, floor nozzle 260 mm, crevice nozzle, permanent main filter basket