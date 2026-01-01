Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 40/1 Tact Te L | Kärcher

Our NT 40/1 Tact Te L wet and dry vacuum cleaner is the ideal machine for anyone requiring both a large container volume and a high degree of manoeuvrability. Its robust 40-litre tank, which easily collects all types of dust, dirt and liquids from fine to coarse, also has a bumper and durable metal castors. This allows for long, uninterrupted work intervals every time. This is ensured not least by the excellent Tact filter cleaning system and the moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter. Ease of operation is guaranteed by the central rotary switch for selecting the suction programmes, the infinitely variable speed control and the integrated power outlet on the machine. The compact dimensions of the machine make it easy to handle and transport, and an ergonomic push handle that can be quickly fitted or removed is also available as an option. Whether in the production hall, in the workshop or on the construction site, all users benefit from the extensive range of accessories, which can be stored or attached directly on and in the machine itself.he production hall, in the workshop or on site: all operators will benefit from the extensive and newly developed range of accessories which can be directly stored or secured on and in the machine.

Suction hose connection in the machine head The suction hose port in the machine head makes for a larger usable container volume. Emptying the container is simple thanks to the connection of hose and machine head. Storage rack and fixing options Toolboxes can be placed on the flat machine head without slipping thanks to its rubberised surfaces. Transport eyelets allow for the machined to be securely fastened with conventional lashing straps. Optional push handle The optional push handle can be fitted quickly and easily for hassle-free transport to the place of use. Moisture-resistant PES flat pleated filter The PES flat pleated filter for dust class M reliably traps 99.9 per cent of all particles. As it is suitable for both wet and dry applications, the PES filter does not need to be changed.