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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 40/1 Tact Te L | Kärcher

    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with grey body, yellow accents, flexible hose, and wheeled base.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 40/1 Tact Te L

    Order number: 1.148-311.0

    • 40-litre container, antistatic preparation, dust class L
    • Tact filter cleaning, electric suction power regulation, device socket
    • 360 mm Adv floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, Wet & Dry flat pleated filter, tool adapter
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