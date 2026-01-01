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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 48/1 | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a long hose and metal wand, featuring a grey body and black top.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 48/1

    Order number: 1.428-620.0

    • 48-l container, robust chassis, drain hose, power cable/accessory storage
    • Mechanical floating switch off, sturdy metal lock latches
    • 360 mm Adv floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, PES cartridge filter
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