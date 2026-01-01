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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Tact Te H ACD | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a grey body, yellow accents, large wheels, and a long hose with a floor nozzle.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 50/1 Tact Te H ACD

    Order number: 1.148-437.0

    • 50 l container with push handle, complete antistatic system, dust class H
    • Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system, ACD certification, device socket
    • Electrically conductive accessories, Safety/HEPA flat pleated filter, tool adapter
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