Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 50/1 Tact Te H ACD | Kärcher

The large 50-litre container combined with an adjustable push handle and drain hose makes the NT 50/1 Tact Te H ACD the ideal solution for the safe removal of hazardous and carcinogenic dusts – especially in industrial environments. The machine is tested and approved for all dusts in dust class H – including asbestos dust – and thus reliably protects users and the environment. It is also certified for IEC 60335-2-69:2021 in accordance with the ACD standard for the pickup of combustible dusts. With the cleanable Safety/HEPA flat pleated filter, hazardous dusts can be safely captured in the safety filter bag or PE disposal bag; while large quantities of less hazardous dusts can be vacuumed up straight into the container. The Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system ensures consistently high suction power by keeping filters clean at all times. An integrated device socket with auto-start, as well as the complete antistatic system with conductive accessories round off the professional machine.ve accessories.

Filtration system with H filter and Tact filter cleaning system Sucks less dangerous dust directly into the container. Filtration efficiency: 99.995 per cent. The greatest possible health protection without sacrificing suction power or filter endurance. Fulfils testing requirements for dust class H, with additional test for "Asbestos" in accordance with TRGS 519 In Germany, only safety vacuum cleaners with this licence are allowed to be used to vacuum dust that contains asbestos. ACD certification Approved for vacuuming combustible dusts. Certified according to IEC 60335-2-69:2021. Increased user safety. Tact sensor-controlled filter cleaning system Guarantees maximum suction power and filter capacity. Optimum, needs-based frequency of filter cleaning. Minimised noise emission. Complete antistatic system with conductive accessories Increased user safety. Dissipation of electrostatic charge. Protection against electrostatic discharge. Power outlet with automatic on/off switch Power tool connects easily to the vacuum cleaner. Easy operation thanks to the automatic switch-on/off function. Energy-efficient: vacuum cleaner switches off automatically. Dust class H safety vacuum cleaner Filtration efficiency of 99.995%. Electronic volume flow monitoring. Ensures clean and safe workplaces. Safety/HEPA flat pleated filter Certified for dust class H. Dust separation degree: 99.995%. PES fibre material with double PTFE coating: resistant to rot and moisture. Ideal for vacuuming fluids, fine dust and coarse dirt. Tool adapter for power tools Enables dust-free drilling, sawing or sanding using power tools. Comes with rubber attachment and false air rotating ring. Rotating ring for adjusting the suction power. Large 50-litre container With practical, adjustable push handle for easy transport. Integrated drain hose for easy disposal of large amounts of fluid.