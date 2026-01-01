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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 611 Eco K | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner with black handle and wheels, grey body, and yellow button on top.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 611 Eco K

    Order number: 1.146-209.0

    • 55-l container, for vacuuming large fluid amounts, push handle, drain hose
    • Dirty water disposal pump and Geka coupling, automatic switch-on/switch-off
    • Floor nozzle 360 mm, crevice nozzle, coarse dirt filter
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