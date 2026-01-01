Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 611 Eco K | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Order number: 1.146-209.0
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Air flow (l/s)
57
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
235 / 23.5
Container capacity (l)
55
Rated input power (W)
2350
Power of disposal pump (W)
1100
Standard nominal width ( )
40
Cable length (m)
10
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
63
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
23
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
570 x 430 x 860
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas