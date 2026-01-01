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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 611 Mwf | Kärcher

    Kärcher NT 6/1 Eco KF professional vacuum cleaner with grey body, black lid, and wheels.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 611 Mwf

    Order number: 1.146-601.0

    • 55-l container, for firefighting operations, for quick suction of large water volumes
    • Waste water pump, IP68 connector, PRCD-K switch, C coupling with shut-off valve
    • Floor nozzle 370 mm, crevice nozzle, prefilter, coarse dirt filter
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