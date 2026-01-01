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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 65/2 Ap | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner with grey body, black top, and attached hose on wheels.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 65/2 Ap

    Order number: 1.667-291.0

    • 65-l container, 2 turbines, push handle, drain hose
    • Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning, electronic filling level control
    • 360 mm Adv floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, dry flat pleated filter
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