Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 65/2 Ap | Kärcher

The NT 65/2 Ap is a powerful wet and dry vac with the ApClean system, which ensures constant high suction power and long working intervals. The vacuum features a compact turbine housing with integrated filter cover for easily removing the large flat pleated filter. It is effectively cleaned with the help of the semi-automatic ApClean filter cleaning system. This ensures constant high suction power, longer working intervals and a long service life of the filter. The NT 65/2 Ap features electronic fill level detection for wet vacuuming. It prevents the maximum permitted fill level from being exceeded. The problem-free disposal of vacuumed fluids is made possible by the attached oil-resistant drain hose. Accessories can be quickly and easily connected to the vacuum using the clip system . The unit features a hose storage device, an accessory holder and a large tray e.g. for tools. The required mobility of the NT 65/2 Ap is provided by two large fixed wheels and two guide rolls.

On-board storage Large, practical storage area on the casing head. Tools and accessories are always to hand. Integrated drain hose (oil-resistant) The drain hose is easily and quickly accessible. Liquids can be disposed of easily and cleanly. Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning Optimum filter cleaning efficiency at the push of a button. Enables consistently high filter performance and suction power. Time-saving design and longer filter service life. Hose and bend attachment Always securely fastened during transport. Practical and neat machine stowage. Ergonomic push handle Convenient and easy transport of the vacuum cleaner.