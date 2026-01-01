Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 65/2 Tact² | Kärcher

Kärcher presents the Tact² – its new top-of-the-range professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner. This extension of the popular Tact system range achieves the highest ever productivity yet, with its automatic clean filter system. With its two motors, the Tact² boasts consistently high suction power, and with its enhanced filter life, you can virtually forget about having to change the filter. Kärcher NT vacuums with Tact² are complete systems that are not only excellent at removing large amounts of fine dust but can also tackle dirt, debris and water. The various options in this vacuum range means that it can provide the ideal solution, whatever the application and wherever consistently high suction power is needed – whether on building sites, in the food sector, the automotive industry or in industry in general.

Easy to transport Adjustable push handle and large wheels make transport easy even on uneven surfaces. Intelligent accessory storage For example, the floor nozzle can be quickly fixed any way round. Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact² The flat pleated filter can be removed from the clean side; it is divided into two halves, which are cleaned alternately by targeted blasts of air. Fine dusts cannot block the filter. A constant high air flow is maintained. Over 1000 kg of category A fine dust can be vacuumed without the need to change the filter. Secure and close to hand Tools can be stored in the on-board practical storage area, including small parts and bottles.