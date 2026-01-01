Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 70/2 Me Classic | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners
Order number: 1.667-225.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Air flow (l/s)
53
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
225 / 22.5
Container capacity (l)
70
Container material
Stainless steel
Rated input power (W)
2300
Cable length (m)
7.5
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
76
Colour
silver
Weight without accessories (kg)
18.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
25
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
580 x 510 x 850
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas