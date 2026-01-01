2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 70/2 Me Classic | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a grey top, stainless steel body, and black hose on wheels.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 70/2 Me Classic

    Order number: 1.667-225.0

    • 70-l stainless steel container, 2 turbines, push handle, drain hose
    • Strong suction power, Easy Service Concept for turbine replacement, metal swivel castors
    • Floor nozzle 360 mm, crevice nozzle, cartridge filter, filter basket