2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner with stainless steel body, large wheels, and flexible hose.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 75/2 Ap Me Tc

    Order number: 1.667-292.0

    • 75-l stainless steel container, 2 turbines, push handle, tilting chassis, drain hose
    • Semi-automatic Ap filter cleaning, electronic filling level control
    • 360 mm Adv floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, dry flat pleated filter
    Request a offer