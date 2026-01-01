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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/2 Tact² Me | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel body and attached hose, standing on wheels.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 75/2 Tact² Me

    Order number: 1.667-288.0

    • 75-l stainless steel container, 2 turbines, antistatic system, push handle, drain hose
    • Tact² automatic filter cleaning for vacuuming very large quantities of fine dust
    • Electrically conductive accessories, floor nozzle Adv 360 mm, flat pleated filter Dry
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