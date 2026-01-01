Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/2 Tact² Me | Kärcher

Kärcher presents Tact² – the top class of professional wet/dry vacuum cleaners. This development of the proven Tact system for filter cleaning achieves maximum productivity. Consistently high suction power with two motors and long filter life for continuous work practically without having to think of changing the filter. Kärcher NT vacuum cleaners with Tact² are complete systems for the removal of large amounts of fine dust, but also coarse dirt and water. With various versions available, this family of vacuum cleaners offers optimal solutions for many areas of application where consistently high suction power is required: in construction, in the food sector, in the automotive segment and in industry in general.

Easy to transport Adjustable push handle and large wheels make transport easy even on uneven surfaces. Intelligent accessory storage For example, the floor nozzle can be quickly fixed any way round. Automatic Filter Cleaning System Tact² The flat pleated filter can be removed from the clean side; it is divided into two halves, which are cleaned alternately by targeted blasts of air. Fine dusts cannot block the filter. A constant high air flow is maintained. Secure and close to hand Tools can be stored in the on-board practical storage area, including small parts and bottles.