Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 80/1 B1 M S | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.667-267.0
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Air flow (l/s)
56
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
235 / 23.5
Container capacity (l)
80
Rated input power (W)
1380
Standard nominal width ( )
40
Cable length (m)
10
Cable material
Rubber
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
70
Colour
silver
Weight without accessories (kg)
32.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
43.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
660 x 520 x 1078
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com