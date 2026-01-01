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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 80/1 B1 M S | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional wet and dry vacuum cleaner with stainless steel body, black hose, and wheels for mobility.

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    NT 80/1 B1 M S

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.667-267.0

    • 80-l stainless steel container, complete antistatic system, dust class H, push handle
    • Approved for combustible dusts Zone 22, for vacuuming propelling charge residues
    • Electrically conductive accessories, crevice nozzle, cartridge filter
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