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    Owner of jets double brass | Kärcher

    Brass elbow connector with textured grips and hexagonal nut, featuring a screw detail on a white background.

    Owner of jets double brass

    Order number: 4.764-012.0

    Rollover nozzle holder for contactless changeover from pencil jet to fan jet as well as low-pressure detergent injection via knurled nut. Without nozzle insert. (Additional type-specific power nozzle).
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