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    Pad drive board, 355 mm | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher floor cleaning disc with textured surface and central mounting hub, shown on a white background.

    Pad drive board, 355 mm

    Order number: 6.907-150.0

    For cleaning with pads. With quick-changing coupling and center lock.
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