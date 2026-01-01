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    Pad drive board, 479 mm | Kärcher

    Circular black pad with textured surface and central attachment hub, featuring small holes evenly distributed across the pad.

    Pad drive board, 479 mm

    Order number: 4.762-534.0

    For cleaning with pads. With quick-change coupling and Centerlock.
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