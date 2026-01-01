Pad drive board, 508 mm | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 8.600-041.0For cleaning with pads. With quick-change coupling, hook-and-loop disk pad holder and Centerlock.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Diameter (mm)
508
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com