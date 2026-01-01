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    Pad drive board, 508 mm | Kärcher

    Black circular pad with textured surface and white plastic centre, designed for attachment to cleaning equipment.

    Pad drive board, 508 mm

    Order number: 8.600-041.0

    For cleaning with pads. With quick-change coupling, hook-and-loop disk pad holder and Centerlock.
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