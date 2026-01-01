Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Pad, hard, black, 356 mm, 5 Piece(s) | Kärcher

    Black circular scrubbing pad with textured surface, viewed from above on a white background.

    Pad, hard, black, 356 mm, 5 Piece(s)

    Order number: 6.369-001.0

    Black, very abrasive disc pad for the deep cleaning of hard-wearing floor coverings with very sticky dirt.
    Request a offer