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    Pad, medium-hard, green, 356 mm, 5 Piece(s) | Kärcher

    Round green scrubbing pad with a textured surface and a central hole, designed for cleaning applications.

    Pad, medium-hard, green, 356 mm, 5 Piece(s)

    Order number: 6.369-002.0

    Green, abrasive roller pad for deep cleaning, as well as the removal of sticky dirt.
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