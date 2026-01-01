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    Pad roller shaft, 350 mm | Kärcher

    Transparent cylindrical tube with metallic end caps, lying horizontally on a white background.

    Pad roller shaft, 350 mm

    Order number: 4.762-009.0

    Roller pad shaft, aluminium For roller pads or microfibre rollers, length 350 mm.
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