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    Pipe cleaning dirt blaster D30/040 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with brass and steel finish, featuring engraved markings.

    Pipe cleaning dirt blaster D30/040

    Order number: 4.765-004.0

    The forward-tilted rotating pencil jet removes the most stubborn dirt. The three backwards-tilted jets ensure the necessary forward movement, as well as convenient handling.
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