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    Pipe cleaning hose, DN 6, 30 m, max. 120 bar | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors, set against a plain white background.

    Pipe cleaning hose, DN 6, 30 m, max. 120 bar

    Order number: 6.390-029.0

    30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
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