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    Pipe cleaning hose, ID 6, 20 m, max. 250 bar | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher premium pipe cleaning hose with metal connectors, featuring product specifications printed on the surface.

    Pipe cleaning hose, ID 6, 20 m, max. 250 bar

    Order number: 6.110-008.0

    The 20 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).
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