Pipe cleaning nozzle 100 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 5.763-088.0Pipe cleaning nozzle with 24 mm diameter. With 4 nozzles tilted back at a 30° angle.
Nozzle size ( )
100
Diameter (mm)
24
Screw thread
R 1/8"
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com