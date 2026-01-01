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    Pipe cleaning nozzle | Kärcher

    Brass nozzle with threaded interior, cylindrical shape, resting on a white surface.

    Pipe cleaning nozzle

    Order number: 5.763-017.0

    Pipe cleaning nozzle with inner thread. Different spray directions. The hose moves freely through the pipe. (R 1/8" connection, 3 x 30° backwards, diameter 30 mm.)
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