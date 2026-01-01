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    Pistol TR 155°C with package | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner gun with a yellow trigger, featuring a professional label and brass connectors.

    Pistol TR 155°C with package

    Order number: 4.119-002.0

    High-quality Classic spray gun with robust valve. Also suitable for Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners.
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