Plastified threaded Handle 130 cm D 22 mm | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 9.212-103.0Plastified handle with thread, ø 22 mm. Ideal for a traditional use.
Handle type
Fix
Handle length (mm)
1300
Handle diameter (mm)
22
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Package weight (kg)
0.2
Length (mm)
1300
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
1300 x 22 x 22
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas