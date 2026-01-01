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    Plastified threaded Handle 130 cm D 22 mm | Kärcher

    Red broom handle with black threaded end and hole at the top, isolated on a white background.

    Plastified threaded Handle 130 cm D 22 mm

    Order number: 9.212-103.0

    Plastified handle with thread, ø 22 mm. Ideal for a traditional use.
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