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    Power nozzle 0°, 045 | Kärcher

    Silver Kärcher nozzle with engraved logo, cylindrical shape, isolated on white background.

    Power nozzle 0°, 045

    Order number: 2.884-534.0

    High-pressure nozzle with powerful jet for extremely stubborn dirt.
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