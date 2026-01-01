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    Power nozzle , 060 | Kärcher

    Metal nozzle with "Kärcher" engraved on the side, featuring a cylindrical shape and a central hole.

    Power nozzle , 060

    Order number: 2.883-402.0

    Flat stream large area coverage and stubborn dirt and contaminations.
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