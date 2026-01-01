PowerControl spray lance 027 | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 4.112-043.0The PowerControl spray lance with nozzle size 027 allows infinitely variable adjustment of the pressure directly in the gripping area and thus an exact adaptation of the power to the respective task.
Connection thread
EASY!Lock
Colour
anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com