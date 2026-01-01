PowerControl spray lance 038 | Kärcher

With the patented Kärcher power nozzle contour for increasing the cleaning performance by around 40 per cent, our PowerControl spray lance 038 convinces as an alternative to machines with servo control function. You can adapt the cleaning performance to the actual task without interrupting the work using the infinitely variable pressure adjustment. Cleaning agents are applied via the special low pressure mode whereas the optimal working angle is selected using the integrated spray level adjustment. The control lies within direct reach and is very easy to operate.