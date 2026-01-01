PowerControl spray lance 042 | Kärcher

As much as necessary, as little as possible: with the infinitely variable pressure adjustment of our PowerControl spray lance 042, you can now optimally adapt the cleaning performance to the respective cleaning task without interrupting the work. Ergonomically positioned within direct reach, adaptations are very easy to make. For further optimization the patented Kärcher power nozzle contour increases the cleaning performance by around 40 per cent. A special low pressure mode makes possible the targeted application of cleaning agents and the working angle can also be easily adjusted by the innovative spray level adjustment.