Premium MF Cloth EU Ecolabel blue 40 x 40 cm 5 x | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 9.212-055.0
Textile usage
Reusable textiles
Material
80% PET / 20% PA
Textile material
microfibre
Washing temperature (°C)
90
Washing recommendation (°C)
60
Wash cycles¹⁾
300
Quantity (Piece(s))
5
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg / g/m²)
0.2 / 250
Package weight (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
400 x 400
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas