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    Premium MF Cloth EU Ecolabel red 40 x 40 cm 5 x | Kärcher

    Square pink microfiber cloth with a textured surface, neatly folded edges, set against a white background.

    Premium MF Cloth EU Ecolabel red 40 x 40 cm 5 x

    Order number: 9.212-054.0

    • Microfibre cloth with EU Ecolabel made from 80% PET, 20% PA
    • 40 × 40 cm, 250 g/m²
    • Universal with excellent mechanics
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    ¹⁾
    Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.